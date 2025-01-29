Companies
Wow! Momo dishes out plans for expansion across brands, FMCG vertical ahead of going public
SummaryWow! Momo is targeting ₹1,000-1,200 crore in revenue and ₹50-80 crore ebitda by 2027. The company's FMCG division has achieved ₹60 crore in revenue.
Wow! Momo Pvt Ltd is on an expansion spree, with plans to go public and double revenue to ₹1,000-1,200 crore as its FMCG business grows.
