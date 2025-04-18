Companies
Wow! Momo appoints Avendus for fresh round; Lighthouse Funds to exit completely
SummaryLighthouse’s exit will come nearly eight years after the investment firm made its initial investment in Wow! Momo’s series B round, in which the company raised ₹44 crore alongside Indian Angel Network in June 2017.
Mumbai: Wow! Momo has appointed Avendus to raise $80-100 million in a mix of primary and secondary shares with investor Lighthouse Funds completely exiting its stake in the quick service restaurant chain, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
