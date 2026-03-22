The markets were not kind to HDFC Bank after India's largest private sector lender announced the abrupt resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty late on 18 March. Chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is in the midst of multiple investor meetings, said the market will take some more time to be reassured. In a video interview from the bank’s board room, Jagdishan said that uncertainty arises when one makes an allegation but does not elaborate, hinting at the resignation letter of Chakraborty.
Writing there are issues but not spelling them out creates uncertainties, says HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan
SummarySashidhar Jagdishan says the market uncertainty stems from the former chairman’s vague resignation despite a lack of specific prior issues. Jagdishan also expresses his willingness for reappointment, and maintained that the bank remains on track to outpace systemic growth.
The markets were not kind to HDFC Bank after India's largest private sector lender announced the abrupt resignation of its chairman Atanu Chakraborty late on 18 March. Chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan, who is in the midst of multiple investor meetings, said the market will take some more time to be reassured. In a video interview from the bank’s board room, Jagdishan said that uncertainty arises when one makes an allegation but does not elaborate, hinting at the resignation letter of Chakraborty.
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