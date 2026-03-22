Writing there are issues but not spelling them out creates uncertainties, says HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan

The former chairman also said that the fruits of the merger (HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank) are yet to be seen. What do you have to say about that remark?

When you talk about the fruits of the merger, there are points in time. On the day of the merger, you just take a balance sheet, and you merge. Then, you have to ensure that you raise substantial, sufficient deposits to be able to substitute all the borrowings which are maturing, so that it can fund the balance sheet. Now, ever since July 2023, the liquidity environment has never been as benign as how it was prior to that. It has been, actually, for a long period of time, very tight and in the negative zone, and as it started to come up to the positive zone from around April 2025, you started to see the issues emanating out of the trade policies and the impact of the dollar-rupee movement. As per our glide path, from FY26, we will be in line with the system, which we are on track to, at least until December, and then in FY27, we believe we should be growing far faster than the system. We are not a short-term entity.