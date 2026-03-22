Writing there are issues but not spelling them out creates uncertainties, says HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan

Were investors reassured after you spoke to them?

I think it will take a little bit more time because, unfortunately, they seem to be wondering how to address this uncertainty, because someone has just raised an issue without spelling out the issue. When you raise an issue and if you spell out the issue, then we know what the issue is and we can address it. But when you say there is an issue, but don't spell it out—that is where the uncertainty is. Whatever be the dimension of the issue, we will address it. As long as our conscience is clear, there can be differing views on certain decisions, even in addressing the issues. There is nothing black and white in human nature. The same glass, I will say it is half full, you may say it is half empty. That is the law of nature.