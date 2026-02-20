XED Executive Development, set to be the first company to list on the GIFT City exchanges after its upcoming IPO, has appointed a market maker for one year to address low liquidity on the exchanges.
XED appoints money maker Evermore to address liquidity for a year after GIFT City listing
SummaryXED plans to raise additional capital in the future and aims to list on multiple exchanges in India and overseas over the next 18 months.
