The accelerator that hit the brakes: Why are Y Combinator's India startup picks shrinking
Salman S.H. 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 10:05 am IST
Of the 213 India-linked startups backed since YC’s first local cohort in summer 2012, only about 20 have gone on to raise a Series A funding or beyond. So far this year, the accelerator has not disclosed any new India selections yet.
Bengaluru: Once a prized springboard for Indian founders, Y Combinator (YC) is facing headwinds in the country. The San Francisco-based startup accelerator has seen its India cohorts shrink by over 70% in recent cycles, weighed down by limited success in Series A funding, regulatory hurdles from foreign holding structures that complicate local fundraising and exits, and a string of startup shutdowns.
