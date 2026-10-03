Yeast protein gains ground as brands seek alternatives to costly whey

Bengaluru: As whey protein prices rise amid supply constraints, food and nutrition companies are turning to fermented yeast protein to diversify their offerings and cater to consumers seeking alternatives to conventional dairy-based supplements.
The latest to enter the yeast-based protein supplements space is Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), which has launched Horlicks Protein in ready-to-drink and powder formats, extending the brand beyond its traditional children's nutrition portfolio. The company is betting on its established nutrition credentials, distribution network and accessible pricing to make protein part of everyday diets rather than limiting it to sports and gym enthusiasts.