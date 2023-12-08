Yellow Rejects Bid to Revive the Collapsed Trucking Company
SummaryA notice from the trucker’s lawyers says the bankrupt business is moving forward with the sale of properties and liquidation of equipment.
Yellow rejected an offer to revive the bankrupt trucker and rehire thousands of its former workers, effectively ending a long-shot effort to reverse the collapse of one of the country’s biggest freight carriers.
