Yelp files suit against Google, alleging position abuse to dominate local search
SummaryYelp alleges Google leverages its general search monopoly to control the local search and local search advertising markets.
Yelp has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the search-engine giant abused its dominant position to boost its bottom line and stifle competition.
