Yelp files suit against Google, alleging position abuse to dominate local search

Yelp has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the search-engine giant abused its dominant position to boost its bottom line and stifle competition.

The suit, filed Wednesday in federal court in the Northern District of California, alleged that the Alphabet Inc.unit leverages its general search monopoly to control the local search and local search advertising markets.

This practice puts its own products ahead of competitors, preventing businesses from reaching customers without paying Google and starving competitors of traffic and revenues that would allow them to scale and emerge as a competitor to Google, according to the suit.

“Google should not be both the monopoly provider of general search results and the self-preferencing curator of its own local search content," Yelp Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman said. “That’s the equivalent of being both the judge and a competitor in the same Olympic event."

The suit also alleged that Google, which Yelp called the largest information gatekeeper in existence, has spent years stymieing its ability to reach consumers through Google’s general search platform, after Yelp previously rebuffed an acquisition.

Google couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Yelp in its suit seeks injunctive relief, monetary damages, restitution, pre- and post-judgment interest, its attorney fees, costs, and expenses and a declaratory judgment that Google’s conduct violates antitrust laws.

Write to Connor Hart at Connor.Hart@wsj.com