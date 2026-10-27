Yes Bank AT1 bondholders seek regulatory, govt intervention to enforce SC order

Yes Bank Ltd's additional tier-I (AT1) bondholders have written to the government and financial market regulators seeking timely implementation of a recent Supreme Court judgment in their favour. On 15 October, the apex court had upheld a Bombay High Court verdict that set aside the March 2020 write-off of AT-1 bonds worth ₹8,415 crore.
The Yes Bank AT1 Bond Holders Association on Tuesday wrote separately to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the finance ministry, seeking time-bound action. The letters sought the restoration of investors’ written-down principal, payment of coupons and interest legally due, and clear implementation timelines from Yes Bank and relevant authorities. It has sought written responses from RBI and Sebi within 15 days, while asking the finance ministry to coordinate a time-bound response across institutions.