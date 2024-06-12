Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank seek to revive corporate lending
Summary
- After clearing out legacy bad loans, both lenders have a greater risk-taking capability to advance high-quality corporate loans
- The increase in risk weights for unsecured loans stipulated by the regulator could also be why these lenders see opportunity in corporate loans
Two former large corporate lenders, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank, are making a comeback to their old business after a gap of almost four years. While both banks target strong corporate loan growth in the coming quarters, they also claim that this is not a shift in strategy.