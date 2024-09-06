Yes Bank share are down by -1.07%, Nifty down by -0.95%

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 23.4 and closed at ₹ 23.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.54 and a low of ₹ 23.12 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:17 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.15, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81305.22, down by -1.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.54 and a low of ₹23.12 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.75 10 24.03 20 24.06 50 24.62 100 24.23 300 23.78

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹23.55, ₹23.69, & ₹23.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.33, ₹23.25, & ₹23.11.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -35.89% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.19 & P/B is at 1.60.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.74% with a target price of ₹16.96. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in to 4.17% in .

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}