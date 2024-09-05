Hello User
Next Story
Yes Bank share are up by 0.09%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.6 and closed at 23.51. The stock reached a high of 23.62 and a low of 23.46 during the day.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price 23.51, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82298.94, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 23.62 and a low of 23.46 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
523.86
1024.13
2024.06
5024.63
10024.22
30023.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 23.62, 23.79, & 23.9, whereas it has key support levels at 23.34, 23.23, & 23.06.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -68.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.39 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.86% with a target price of 16.96.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in to 4.17% in .

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in quarter.

Yes Bank share price up 0.09% today to trade at 23.51 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Indian Bank, UCO Bank are falling today, but its peers IDBI Bank, Union Bank Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.09% & -0.07% each respectively.

