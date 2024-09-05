Yes Bank share are up by 0.09%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Yes Bank Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹ 23.6 and closed at ₹ 23.51. The stock reached a high of ₹ 23.62 and a low of ₹ 23.46 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Yes Bank shares are trading at price ₹23.51, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82298.94, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹23.62 and a low of ₹23.46 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 23.86 10 24.13 20 24.06 50 24.63 100 24.22 300 23.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹23.62, ₹23.79, & ₹23.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹23.34, ₹23.23, & ₹23.06.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Yes Bank was -68.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 3.10% .The current P/E of the stock is at 48.39 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 27.86% with a target price of ₹16.96. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.17% MF holding, & 11.03% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.16% in to 4.17% in .

The FII holding has increased from 10.48% in to 11.03% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}