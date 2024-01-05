Yes Bank's former executive Ritesh Pai to head PhonePe's global payments biz

PhonePe has appointed former Yes Bank official Ritesh Pai as chief executive officer of its international payments business. He will lead the company’s global expansion plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his last role, Pai served as president, products and solutions at TerraPay, where he was responsible for launching and implementing payment products and solutions globally. Prior to that he served as senior group president and chief digital officer at Yes Bank, where he led the digital strategy.

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said, "Ritesh has been an early believer and staunch supporter of the company and was very instrumental in our early UPI success story. I'm delighted that he's joined us to lead our international growth plans. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role."

"PhonePe has achieved market leadership in India with its unwavering commitment to product innovation and building customer-centric solutions. I am confident that this same focus will help us expand our footprint beyond national borders, taking our payment technology to an international audience," Pai added.

