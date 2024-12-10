YesMadam has acknowledged the huge controversy that erupted after ‘mass firings’ at the startup, saying nobody was laid off but were simply given some time to reset and relax. In a long statement ‘highlighting’ stress at workplaces, YesMadam said the social media post, showing a firing email to about 100 employees who complained of significant stress, was “planned". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, titled ‘No one was fired at YesMadam!’, the startup apologised for the huge controversy that it created, emphasising that the company would never take such an inhuman step.

"The social media posts were a planned effort to highlight the serious issue of workplace stress. And to those who shared angry comments or voiced strong opinions, we say Thank You," YesMadam said.

The wellness company further said, “They weren't fired; they were given a break to reset. They weren't let go; they were encouraged to release their stress. They weren't laid off; they were offered a chance to relax. They weren't sacked; they were urged to rest and recharge."