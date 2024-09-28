Companies
Amsterdam’s Yondr to exit India’s data centre race. Everstone eyes full control.
Summary
- Yondr and Singapore-based PE firm Everstone Group had established a joint venture partnership in July 2021 to set up hyperscale data centres across India, with plans of deploying about $1 billion.
New Delhi: The Netherlands-headquartered Yondr Group is planning to exit its joint venture—Everyondr—that it set up in partnership with private equity firm Everstone Group to build hyperscale data centres in India, said two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more