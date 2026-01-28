Yotta flips IPO strategy, to pursue India IPO first, keeps Nasdaq listing option open
Mansi Verma 5 min read 28 Jan 2026, 01:03 pm IST
The Mumbai-based data centre and AI infrastructure firm, which majorly operates campuses in Navi Mumbai, Noida and GIFT City, had earlier secured approvals to list its US parent entity following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.
Yotta Data Services is pursuing a domestic stock market listing, reversing a plan to tap the US capital markets and go public on the Nasdaq, the top executive of the data centre and AI infrastructure company told Mint.
