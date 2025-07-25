The rise of the young general counsel: How India Inc is rethinking legal leadership
Priyanka Gawande 5 min read 25 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
Younger general counsels are reshaping India's corporate legal scene, with an average age of 35-42. Companies are prioritising tech-savvy, agile leaders who can navigate complex regulations
A quiet revolution is reshaping the legal leadership in India's top corporations. The traditional image of the general counsels (GC), seasoned legal veterans in their late 40s or 50s, is giving way to a new breed: young, agile, and tech-savvy legal leaders.
