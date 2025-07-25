A quiet revolution is reshaping the legal leadership in India's top corporations. The traditional image of the general counsels (GC), seasoned legal veterans in their late 40s or 50s, is giving way to a new breed: young, agile, and tech-savvy legal leaders.

The average age for first-time GCs has dropped to 35–42 years, compared to the late 40s or 50s seen five to seven years ago, according to data shared by legal consulting and talent management firm Vahura.

The data suggests a staggering 3X rise in general counsel searches, especially from high-growth and transformation-focused companies.

The driving force behind this is the rise of founder-led start-ups, investor-backed ventures, and tech-first companies. These businesses demand legal leadership that can keep pace with their speed, scale, and strategy. Their preference is clear: sharp, younger GCs who are agile, digitally fluent and commercially attuned.

“New-age businesses are looking for GCs who think like operators, not just lawyers," says Karl Fernandes, senior partner at legal search and consulting firm Vahura. “There’s a strong preference for agility, digital fluency, and cultural fit—especially when the legal head is working closely with young founders or investor boards."

The shift is more pronounced in fast-growing sectors like fintech, cybersecurity, SaaS, digital commerce, and climate-tech. These businesses need legal leaders who can respond quickly to changing regulations, integrate legal processes with digital tools, and support rapid scale-up across jurisdictions.

Beyond age

Meenal Maheshwari (40), group general counsel at brokerage firm AngelOne believes younger GCs—particularly in tech-led firms—project an image of modernity and agility. However, she also stressed the importance of structured development. “Judgment doesn’t come with age alone; it comes from exposure. That’s where boardroom access, strong peer networks, and GC forums play a huge role"

“We’re no longer sitting in silos reviewing contracts. Legal strategy is business strategy," Maheshwari pointed out. At AngelOne, the GC's influence extends beyond mere legal oversight, becoming an integral part of cross-functional decision-making across product, compliance, and governance, she added.

Nikhil Sharma, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group echoes a similar sentiment. "Most companies believe that the nature of business today requires legal leadership to be more proactive, tech-enabled, and solution-oriented. Age is no longer the primary indicator of capability; mindset and adaptability."

Radisson has also had a younger general counsel, recognising that in today’s fast-paced regulatory and business environment, legal leadership is expected to weigh in on everything, from ESG to cybersecurity to M&A strategy.

"This shift reflects the future of corporate legal leadership in India: younger, more agile professionals who are deeply integrated into core business functions and comfortable operating in a fast-changing, tech-driven environment", Sharma stated.

Not age, but alignment

Companies such as Awfis Space Solutions, Wipro Enterprises, Cyient, Sterlite Power, JioSaavn, Navi, Oriflame, AngelOne, TresVista, and HealthKart, have general counsels under the age of 42, many of them with just 9–12 years of experience.

The compensation packages range from ₹1 crore to ₹2 crore, and sometimes more if the role includes oversight of ESG, compliance, or international markets, data by Vahura shows.

This isn't just about age; it's about alignment. These younger professionals are typically more entrepreneurial, proactive, and willing to challenge legacy systems, Vahura stated.

The upside is compelling. “They bring fresh thinking, energy, and an ability to cut through bureaucracy," Fernandes noted. “A lot of them operate more like business leaders who happen to have legal training."

Law firms agree that legal teams today must balance both traditional frameworks and a flood of new-age laws across sectors spanning AI, data privacy, cybersecurity, agriculture and space technology.

“Companies now want legal advisors who are not just technically sound, but also innovative, business-minded, and adaptable to change," says Reeba Chacko, Senior Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Chako noted that India’s evolving legal ecosystem, spanning criminal reforms, digital laws, labour codes, and ESG norms, naturally favours younger lawyers trained in newer frameworks. “Corporates are also taking governance more seriously, which makes the GC role both more attractive and more demanding."

Gerald Manoharan, partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said younger in-house lawyers who joined early-stage startups over a decade ago are now maturing into leadership roles across sectors.

“They’ve gained high-quality exposure early on, and many are now well-positioned to lead legal teams at scale," he says. “Globally too, we’re seeing that seniority is no longer just about age—it’s about mindset, collaboration, and strategic thinking."

The flip side

Despite the advantages, some cautions remain. “Board-level discussions require gravitas. That comes from navigating complexity, building networks, and developing a strong instinct for risk.

Many companies acknowledge the risks associated with entrusting complex litigation, board-level governance, or regulatory firefighting to relatively less experienced hands.

“There can be ego clashes or alignment issues when a 35-year-old GC is reporting into or managing conversations with older CXOs or board members," Vahura points out. “Some companies are addressing this with executive coaching, reverse mentorships, and legal ops support."

While the youth movement is strong in high-growth sectors, experience remains a differentiator in traditional sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and banking.

“Mature conglomerates and MNCs continue to prefer seasoned GCs—those with deep litigation exposure and boardroom maturity," says Fernandes of Vahura. “It’s sector and culture-specific."

Ultimately, companies committed to future-proofing their legal functions are investing in grooming younger GCs.This includes leadership development programs, legal operations support to streamline routine work, and clear succession pathways for those eyeing an IPO or global expansion.

Chacko aptly puts it: “Legal is no longer a cost centre...It’s becoming a strategic hub, and companies that recognise that are empowering their GCs accordingly."