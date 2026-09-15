Young investors are driving next disruption wave in broking: Z47

India’s broking industry is entering another cycle of disruption as younger investors and traders embrace new platforms, creating room for a new generation of brokers to build large businesses, according to Anish Patil, an investor at venture capital firm Z47, formerly Matrix Partners India which backed fintech startups like Jupiter and OneCard, among others.us
“Broking is one of the few categories where every five years, if you go and see the winners, they change,” Anish said in an interview with Mint, on the sidelines of the Global Fintech Fest.