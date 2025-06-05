Young workforce shrinks at TCS and Infosys. Is the pyramid model breaking?
Jas Bardia 4 min read 05 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Shrinking share of under-30 employees at TCS and Infosys signals a hiring slowdown and a crack in the pyramid model, where a wide base of young workforce supports a narrower band of experienced professionals.
India’s top two IT companies—Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd—are seeing a sharp decline in their young workforce, raising concerns over the sustainability of the traditional employee pyramid model.
