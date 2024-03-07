Your Employee Thinks They’re God’s Gift. How to Break It to Them.
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 10:59 AM IST
SummaryBeing up front and catering to different communication styles can help, but some people are just oblivious.
They think their most banal ideas are brilliant, ignore signs that they’re struggling and treat corrections like suggestions.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less