Your Employee Thinks They’re God’s Gift. How to Break It to Them.

She’s decided to be more explicit with staff about what’s a recommendation and what’s an order. She also asks new members of her team how they want to hear constructive criticism. Managers who dread the inevitable confrontations with clueless people would be wise to ask, up front, whether employees prefer bad news face-to-face, or in an email, so they can digest it ahead of a conversation, Censoprano says. As a boss, it’s a way to C.Y.A. against future complaints about your leadership.