Your wait for a Tesla robo-taxi ride is almost over, Musk says

Investors might be waiting to see additional progress before bidding shares higher. Musk, as always, has big plans. “I think we’ll probably have autonomous ride-hailing in probably half of the population of the U.S. by the end of the year," said Musk on Tesla’s second-quarter earnings conference call in July. “That’s at least our goal, subject to regulatory approvals. I think we’ll technically be able to do it…But we are very, very cautious. We don’t want to take any chances."