YouTube faces backlash as it halts removal of false claims about 2020 US Presidential election2 min read 03 Jun 2023, 12:45 PM IST
YouTube will no longer remove content that makes false claims about the 2020 US presidential election being riddled with fraud, errors, or glitches.
In a recent announcement, YouTube revealed its decision to discontinue the removal of content that makes false claims about the 2020 US presidential election being riddled with "fraud, errors, or glitches." However, this move has swiftly drawn criticism from advocates fighting against misinformation.
