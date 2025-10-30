YouTube TV flexes muscles again in showdown with Disney
Joe Flint , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Oct 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
The Google-owned pay-TV service has amassed considerable clout with its growing base of about 10 million subscribers. Its negotiations with Disney could test how much power it really holds.
YouTube TV has become an 800-pound gorilla in the media business. Its negotiations with Disney could test how much power it really holds.
