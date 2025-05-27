Slow but steady: How quick commerce delivered an improbable success for Yulu
Shadma Shaikh 11 min read 27 May 2025, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryThis is the story of how Yulu, a company that makes electric two-wheelers that do not go faster than 25 kmph, conquered the quick commerce and food-delivery markets, and became one of India’s largest shared electric mobility operators.
Bengaluru: In Bengaluru’s bustling HSR Layout, 22-year-old Niaj Hussain waits outside a Blinkit dark store on a grey Yulu DeX, an electric bike designed for quick and short-distance deliveries. New to quick commerce, Hussain previously worked inside a dark store before realizing he could double his earnings as a rider. A petrol scooter would cost him ₹16,000 per month in fuel, whereas renting a Yulu works out to around ₹9,000 a month, including maintenance.
