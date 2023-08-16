Yum Brands CFO Has a Plan for 100% Digital Transactions

Yum Brands, which owns fast-food staples Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, is stepping up its investments aimed at increasing digital sales to customers.

Louisville, Ky.-based Yum wants 100% of its global system sales at some point to be driven digitally, with electronic means initiating at least one part of a customer transaction, Chief Financial Officer Chris Turner said on the company’s earnings call on Aug. 2.

What might a digitally enabled dining experience look like? It may include more customers placing orders through a Yum website or mobile app, through a third-party aggregator, or at a kiosk in a restaurant. It could also involve using artificial intelligence to take drive-through orders, which the company is in the early stages of testing, Turner said in an interview with CFO Journal.

“Our ability to get to 100% will depend on new innovations," he said.

The company reported $1.14 billion in general and administrative expenses in 2022, up from $917 million in 2019. The percentage of G&A expenses comprising digital investments rose 10 percentage points over that period. The investments aren’t the majority of G&A, but are a meaningful portion, Turner said.

Yum’s digital-system sales totaled $7 billion for the quarter ended June 30, exceeding 45% of total global sales for the second consecutive quarter. That is up from nearly 20% just before the pandemic, which accelerated customers’ online orders, Turner said.

Yum declined to provide a time frame for hitting its goal. But the company has been making progress, with, for example, Taco Bell growing its U.S. digital sales by 35% in the quarter ended June 30 as it set up kiosks in every restaurant, the company said.

A fully digital ordering system is particularly appealing to Yum because past shifts toward digital have led to larger order sizes, more orders from recurring customers and greater opportunities for marketing to customers, Turner said.

“Time and time again, when we shift sales into the digital channels, we see sales acceleration," he said. “It really demonstrates how this is such a high return on investment for our franchisees and for us."

Yum isn’t alone in its mission: Wingstop last year likewise said it aimed to reach 100% digital transactions. Yum’s other fast-food rivals are swiftly pushing toward a digital-centric model, with their China operations largely ahead of other countries on adoption. Also, like other big operators of quick-serve restaurants, Yum charges its franchisees a fee for technology services, helping to offset some of the costs for the company.

Still, one potential downside of the digital push is the related incremental costs, said Andrew Charles, managing director and restaurant analyst at investment bank TD Cowen. “It’s probably expensive to upkeep that, but I don’t think it’s a problem," he said. “It’s not cheap obviously."

Yum’s digital offerings have largely developed from a series of acquisitions of tech startups, along with in-house efforts, in contrast with some of its peers. The company in 2021 acquired Dragontail Systems, a provider of AI-powered tools for managing restaurant delivery, for $66 million. Also that year, Yum bought an AI-based analytics business from Kvantum for an undisclosed price to strengthen its insight into marketing performance and pricing.

“Yum’s obviously building, acquiring and integrating all of that to create their Yum commerce platform in terms of supporting the back end of these forward-facing brands," said Andy Barish, a managing director at investment bank Jefferies. “It’s something that you will continue to see move to different brands and different countries."

Yum has no immediate plans for additional technology acquisitions, but regularly evaluates its needs for new capabilities, Turner said.

In addition to evaluating prospective M&A deals, Turner, whose role includes oversight of technology strategy, said he helps coordinate between Yum’s finance and technology teams to ensure the company invests in the right areas and its investments produce high returns. “My role is helping those teams to set the strategic vision," he said.