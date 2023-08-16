Yum Brands CFO Has a Plan for 100% Digital Transactions
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Summary
- The fast-food giant wants all global system sales at some point to be driven digitally
Yum Brands, which owns fast-food staples Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, is stepping up its investments aimed at increasing digital sales to customers.
Yum Brands, which owns fast-food staples Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, is stepping up its investments aimed at increasing digital sales to customers.