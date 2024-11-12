Companies
Yuvraj Singh changes investment gear, set to pad up for snacks brand Twiddles
Mansi Verma 6 min read 12 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Yuvraj Singh's investment journey hasn't been without setbacks, but he has emerged wiser. Instead of investing in 5-7 startups, he says he will take focus on one with potential.
After battling a rare germ cell cancer between his lungs and finding himself out of the national cricket team in 2013, Yuvraj Singh, India's middle-order batting lynchpin in two World Cup triumphs, was dealing with a particularly challenging period in his career. “I didn’t know where my career was going, so I thought about what I could do with the money I had earned from cricket," Singh told Mint in an interview.
