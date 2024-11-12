Yuvraj Singh changes investment gear, set to pad up for snacks brand Twiddles

“Entrepreneurship is still a learning curve. As an entrepreneur, I wouldn’t call myself young—I’m middle-aged—but I’ve made my mistakes and taken my risks. Now, instead of investing in 5-7 startups, I’ll take my time and focus on one with potential. That’s going to be my strategy moving forward," Singh, who was named the Player of the Tournament for his exploits both with the bat and the ball in the 2011 Cricket World Cup , said.