Zee appoints three new independent directors to board
Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Uttam Prakash Agarwal will take charge as additional directors in the category of independent directors of the company.
Media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed three new independent directors, Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Uttam Prakash Agarwal with effect from 17 December 2023. These three will take charge as additional directors in the category of independent directors of the company, Zee said in a stock exchange filing after its AGM on Saturday.