Zee appoints three new independent directors to board

Media and entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has appointed three new independent directors, Venkata Ramana Murthy Pinisetti, Shishir Babubhai Desai and Uttam Prakash Agarwal with effect from 17 December 2023. These three will take charge as additional directors in the category of independent directors of the company, Zee said in a stock exchange filing after its AGM on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pinisetti is a lawyer, an author and an academic practitioner in HR and organization development (OD) domains. He heads the employment and labour law practice at Economic Laws Practice (ELP). Desai is a solicitor with 44 years of experience and enrolled with the Bombay Incorporated Law Society; and as solicitor of the Supreme Court of England and Wales (Non-Practicing); member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Zee said in the filing. Agarwal is a chartered accountant with more than three decades of experience in taxation, finance and restructuring having worked in areas of statutory audit, income leakage audit, concurrent audit, stock audit, of public sector banks under RBI’s appointment.

The appointment of the three new independent directors comes after Vivek Mehra and Sasha Mirchandani didn’t get enough votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The board of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. unanimously applauds Sasha Mirchandani and Vivek Mehra; for their significant contribution made towards the company, during their association. As two distinguished and noteworthy names in the corporate sector, Mirchandani and Mehra are on the boards of several leading public listed companies and have inculcated strong corporate governance ethics over the years. The board of the company strongly appreciates the role played by them and deeply acknowledges their support and contribution made towards the growth of the company," R. Gopalan, chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said in a statement.

