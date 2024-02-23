ZEE board forms advisory panel to curb ‘erosion of investor wealth’
Misinformation, market rumours and speculation have led to negative public opinion and consequent erosion of investor wealth, the company said
NEW DELHI : ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is establishing an advisory committee to help it protect the interests of stakeholders amid what it said were misinformation and rumours resulting in negative public opinion about the company.
