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Delhi high court refers Zee-JioStar copyright dispute to mediation

Yash Tiwari
2 min read7 May 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Zee alleged that JioStar continued using its music catalogue even after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 expired.
Zee alleged that JioStar continued using its music catalogue even after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 expired.(REUTERS)
Summary

Zee Entertainment has reportedly sought $3 million in damages, alleging unauthorized use of its music content on JioStar’s streaming platform and television channels.

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MUMBAI: The copyright dispute between the Reliance-Disney joint venture and Zee Entertainment has been referred to mediation after both sides agreed to explore an amicable settlement.

MUMBAI: The copyright dispute between the Reliance-Disney joint venture and Zee Entertainment has been referred to mediation after both sides agreed to explore an amicable settlement.

Mint has seen the 5 May order passed by Justice Tejas Karia, which stated that “with the consent of the Parties, they are referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC), where they shall appear on 20 May”. Both sides have sought the appointment of a senior mediator.

Mint has seen the 5 May order passed by Justice Tejas Karia, which stated that “with the consent of the Parties, they are referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC), where they shall appear on 20 May”. Both sides have sought the appointment of a senior mediator.

Mint’s queries sent to Zee Entertainment remained unanswered till press time. JioStar refused to comment.

Copyright claims

Zee sued JioStar and sought $3 million in damages, alleging unauthorized use and exploitation of works from its music division on the streaming platform and some of its television channels, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Why Sony handing over India-England digital rights to JioStar is a win-win deal

The company has alleged that JioStar continued hosting and exploiting content containing Zee’s copyrighted works even after licensing agreements signed between the parties in 2017 and 2020 had expired.

The broadcaster also told the court that JioStar had itself proposed a one-month extension in November 2025 as a “precautionary measure” to cover inadvertent use of Zee’s content. However, Zee alleged that instances of infringement continued even after the extension expired.

The court directed JioStar to ensure that, within 15 days, it does not “use, publish, broadcast, stream, upload, make copies” of Zee’s copyrighted works over which Zee claims exclusive rights.

The matter will be next heard on 23 July.

Also Read | Golden-era songs enter public domain, reshaping music licensing

JioStar owns a library of thousands of shows and broadcast rights for major sporting events across its television channels and streaming platform which has about 500 million monthly users. Zee, one of India’s oldest media companies, operates several television channels and a streaming platform. It says it owns a catalogue of more than 19,450 songs across 17 languages.

The dispute comes amid a broader push by Zee to enforce its music copyrights. The company has also sued fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa for allegedly using copyrighted songs in Instagram reels promoting its products.

Zee argued that while it has a licensing agreement with Meta Platforms allowing the use of music on Instagram posts for non-commercial purposes, Nykaa used the songs commercially to promote its products.

In November 2025, Reliance Industries and Walt Disney completed the $8.5 billion merger of their Indian media assets.

Also Read | No Mastiii for filmmakers as Instagram skit triggers a copyright row
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Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDelhi high court refers Zee-JioStar copyright dispute to mediation

Delhi high court refers Zee-JioStar copyright dispute to mediation

Yash Tiwari
2 min read7 May 2026, 03:07 PM IST
Zee alleged that JioStar continued using its music catalogue even after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 expired.
Zee alleged that JioStar continued using its music catalogue even after licensing agreements signed in 2017 and 2020 expired.(REUTERS)
Summary

Zee Entertainment has reportedly sought $3 million in damages, alleging unauthorized use of its music content on JioStar’s streaming platform and television channels.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: The copyright dispute between the Reliance-Disney joint venture and Zee Entertainment has been referred to mediation after both sides agreed to explore an amicable settlement.

MUMBAI: The copyright dispute between the Reliance-Disney joint venture and Zee Entertainment has been referred to mediation after both sides agreed to explore an amicable settlement.

Mint has seen the 5 May order passed by Justice Tejas Karia, which stated that “with the consent of the Parties, they are referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC), where they shall appear on 20 May”. Both sides have sought the appointment of a senior mediator.

Mint has seen the 5 May order passed by Justice Tejas Karia, which stated that “with the consent of the Parties, they are referred to mediation before the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre (DHCMCC), where they shall appear on 20 May”. Both sides have sought the appointment of a senior mediator.

Mint’s queries sent to Zee Entertainment remained unanswered till press time. JioStar refused to comment.

Copyright claims

Zee sued JioStar and sought $3 million in damages, alleging unauthorized use and exploitation of works from its music division on the streaming platform and some of its television channels, Reuters reported.

Also Read | Why Sony handing over India-England digital rights to JioStar is a win-win deal

The company has alleged that JioStar continued hosting and exploiting content containing Zee’s copyrighted works even after licensing agreements signed between the parties in 2017 and 2020 had expired.

The broadcaster also told the court that JioStar had itself proposed a one-month extension in November 2025 as a “precautionary measure” to cover inadvertent use of Zee’s content. However, Zee alleged that instances of infringement continued even after the extension expired.

The court directed JioStar to ensure that, within 15 days, it does not “use, publish, broadcast, stream, upload, make copies” of Zee’s copyrighted works over which Zee claims exclusive rights.

The matter will be next heard on 23 July.

Also Read | Golden-era songs enter public domain, reshaping music licensing

JioStar owns a library of thousands of shows and broadcast rights for major sporting events across its television channels and streaming platform which has about 500 million monthly users. Zee, one of India’s oldest media companies, operates several television channels and a streaming platform. It says it owns a catalogue of more than 19,450 songs across 17 languages.

The dispute comes amid a broader push by Zee to enforce its music copyrights. The company has also sued fashion-to-beauty retailer Nykaa for allegedly using copyrighted songs in Instagram reels promoting its products.

Zee argued that while it has a licensing agreement with Meta Platforms allowing the use of music on Instagram posts for non-commercial purposes, Nykaa used the songs commercially to promote its products.

In November 2025, Reliance Industries and Walt Disney completed the $8.5 billion merger of their Indian media assets.

Also Read | No Mastiii for filmmakers as Instagram skit triggers a copyright row
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with Read more

a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.<br><br> Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.<br><br> He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.<br><br> When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesDelhi high court refers Zee-JioStar copyright dispute to mediation
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