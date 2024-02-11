Zee Media issues clarification after Sebi takes action against guest experts for unlawful trading
Zee Media clarifies that it had no relation beyond TV appearances with external guests involved in trading activities on Zee Business Channel. SEBI has not passed any Order against the Company.
Zee Media on 10 February issued a clarification over its involvement in trading activities of the external and independent guests appearing on Zee Business Channel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message