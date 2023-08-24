Zee mired in legal disputes in run-up to merger with Sony3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The filings showed that Zee is dealing with at least a dozen lawsuits, involving cases filed by the Income Tax department, the Commissioner of Service Tax, the Director General of GST Intelligence, and several lenders
MUMBAI : Even as Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka await clean chit from the market regulator over financial irregularities in the media house, the company itself is entangled in a series of legal disputes, including tax claims, regulatory filings showed.