Zee on track to achieving balanced cost structure, enhanced performance: Punit Goenka
Zee Entertainment swung to a net profit of ₹13.35 crore in the March quarter, with income increasing 3% to ₹2,185 crore
In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach–cutting costs, reducing businesses overlaps, and enhancing quality–after its merger with Sony collapsed
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is on track to achieving a balanced cost structure and enhancing its fiscal performance as it targets 18-20% ebitda margin by 2025-26, chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka said in an earnings call on Friday.