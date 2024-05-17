Hello User
Zee on track to achieving balanced cost structure, enhanced performance: Punit Goenka

Lata Jha

  • Zee Entertainment swung to a net profit of 13.35 crore in the March quarter, with income increasing 3% to 2,185 crore
  • In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach–cutting costs, reducing businesses overlaps, and enhancing quality–after its merger with Sony collapsed

Goenka, who will assume direct charge of the domestic broadcast business, had proposed to leverage synergies among the core business segments which include broadcast, digital, movies and music. (Mint)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is on track to achieving a balanced cost structure and enhancing its fiscal performance as it targets 18-20% ebitda margin by 2025-26, chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka said in an earnings call on Friday.

Zee will lay off an estimated 15% of its staff as it moves to implement a leaner management structure aimed at reducing costs, the company said.

“Our focus remains firmly on enhancing performance and we have made several tough decisions to streamline the business," Goenka said.

In February, Zee had said it was charting a three-pronged approach—cutting costs, reducing overlaps between businesses, and enhancing quality to regain margins—after its merger with Sony Pictures Entertainment collapsed.

Turned a profit

Zee Entertainment Enterprises swung to a net profit of 13.35 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of 196 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased 3% to 2,185 crore.

Domestic advertising revenue for the March quarter grew 10.6% year-on-year, driven by a continued recovery in the macro advertising environment and higher spending by clients in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Zee said.

Subscription revenue growth was driven by a pick-up in linear subscription revenue post NTO (new tariff order) 3.0 and by video-streaming platform ZEE5, the company said.

A new framework, and senior exits

Zee's board of directors has endorsed a new organizational framework proposed by Goenka.

Over the past few months, the company has seen a series of senior-level exits, including Rahul Johri, president of business; Punit Misra, president of content and international markets; Nitin Mittal, president and group chief technology officer; and Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios.

Goenka, who will assume direct charge of the company's domestic broadcast business, had proposed leveraging synergies among the core business segments, which include broadcast, digital, movies, and music.

He also plans to take direct oversight of key business areas to encourage cross-functional collaboration.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. She loves movies and spends a lot of her free time in theatres, which makes her job both fun and a bit of a challenge given that entertainment news often just talks about the glamorous side of things. Lata, on the other hand, tries to find and report on themes and trends in the entertainment world that most people don't notice, even though a lot of people in her country are really into movies. She’s a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.
