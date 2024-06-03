Zee plans to raise funds via share sale, calls board meeting on 6 June
Zee Entertainment, which has gone into a capital-conservation mode after its proposed $10-billion merger with Sony came apart in January, said the company will consider raising funds by issuing equity or other convertible papers via a private placement, a QIP or a preferential issue.
Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is planning to raise capital to fund its growth, and has called a board meeting on 6 June to consider the proposal, the Punit Goenka-led media and entertainment company said in an exchange filing on Monday.