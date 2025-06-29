Zee’s promoter gambit runs into resistance ahead of voting day
Three proxy advisory firms have recommended against a key proposal that could significantly increase the shareholding of Zee’s promoters, who have been outvoted by minority shareholders whenever there has been a difference of opinion.
Mumbai: Three proxy advisory firms have recommended that shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd vote against a proposal that would effectively address the promoters’ Achilles’ heel—their minuscule shareholding.
Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), InGovern, and Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) have called for rejecting Zee’s plan to issue preferential warrants to two promoter entities led by the company’s founder and chairman emeritus, Subhash Chandra. The warrants, upon conversion, would lift the promoters’ stake from 3.99% to 18.39%.