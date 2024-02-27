Zee sets up panel to probe regulator’s allegations against company, promoters
The committee will take necessary measures to investigate the allegations, with the sole interest to protect the rights of the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders.
NEW DELHI : The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has expanded and strengthened the role of the independent advisory committee set up last week to review and examine all allegations raised by the regulatory agencies against the company, its promoters and key managerial personnel through a deep-dive exercise.