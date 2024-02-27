Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Zee sets up panel to probe regulator’s allegations against company, promoters

Zee sets up panel to probe regulator’s allegations against company, promoters

Lata Jha

  • The committee will take necessary measures to investigate the allegations, with the sole interest to protect the rights of the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders.

The panel will review all company records and information to prepare and present a detailed report to the Board, advising a future course of action.

NEW DELHI :The board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) has expanded and strengthened the role of the independent advisory committee set up last week to review and examine all allegations raised by the regulatory agencies against the company, its promoters and key managerial personnel through a deep-dive exercise.

The committee will take necessary measures to investigate the allegations, with the sole interest to protect the rights of the company’s shareholders and other stakeholders, ZEEL said in a statement on Tuesday. “...After completing the abovementioned exercise, the committee will submit its report to the Board with its recommendations and suggest actions required to be undertaken by the Board. The Committee can also appoint or hire any other independent outside agency to assist it to fulfil its charter," the statement added.

The panel will be chaired by Justice Satish Chandra and comprise ZEEL’s independent directors, Uttam Prakash Agarwal and P.V.R Murthy. It will review all company records and information to prepare and present a detailed report to the Board, advising a future course of action, the statement added.

R. Gopalan, chairman ZEEL, said it is pertinent for the board to take concerted action to get to the truth of the matter in the light of the allegations made against the company. “The Independent Investigation Committee chaired by Justice Satish Chandra, will further guide and empower us to take necessary actions in a timely manner," he said in a statement.

Over the past few weeks, according to media reports, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has uncovered a financial discrepancy exceeding $240 million, or around 2,000 crore, in the accounts of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. This amount is nearly 10 times the amount Sebi investigators had initially estimated.

The development came shortly after the collapse of ZEEL’s proposed merger with Sony group’s India unit.

Further, ZEEL had to issue a clarification denying reports of restarting discussions with Sony group to revive their $10-billion merger that was terminated on 22 January.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.