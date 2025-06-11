Will ZEE5's new slate of content, regional push, and micro-drama help it win the OTT war?
Summary
ZEE5 plans to double down on new titles in FY26, launch micro-dramas and expand into regional languages. But experts believe OTT is a heavy investment game with the players on a warpath.
ZEE5, the video streaming platform owned by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, will release over 130 new titles in FY26, including web series, films, and non-fiction shows, with a focus on family audiences and younger viewers.
