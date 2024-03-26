Zee’s new committee to focus on cost cuts, critical verticals
Business verticals requiring critical assessment, which include Margo Networks (Sugarbox), Teleplay and Zindagi, Hipi, Weyyak and English cluster of linear TV business, will need to substantially reduce losses and enhance performance levels.
The board of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has institutionalized a Monthly Management Mentorship Program to guide and enable the management team to achieve key performance metrics, including the targeted 20% Ebitda margin proposed by managing director and CEO Punit Goenka.