Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT sets aside NCLT order, Zee share prices jumps 6%1 min read 26 May 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Setting aside the earlier NCLT order for ‘violation of principles of natural justice’, the appellate tribunal said that Zee should have been heard and has remitted the case back to NCLT.
In a relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday set aside a NCLT order directing the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to review their initial approvals to the Zee-Sony merger.
