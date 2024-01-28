Companies
Zee-Sony: What next after the merger collapse?
Lata Jha 9 min read 28 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Summary
- Both sides stand to lose, Zee more than Sony, especially if Reliance buys out Disney’s assets in India
New Delhi: When the two-year courtship between Sony Group Corp’s Indian unit and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) ended on a bitter note last week, few in the industry were surprised. Given Zee parent Essel group’s debt problems, a probe by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into its promoters, as well as disagreements between Sony and Zee, the split was long anticipated.
