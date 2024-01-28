Zee-Sony: What next after the merger collapse?

While Japanese entertainment giant Sony has a rich catalogue of sports and mainstream general entertainment channels, Zee Entertainment is one of the largest media companies in India. The latter owns and operates Zee TV and Zee Cinema, among several other channels, and has great recall in the regional space. Both Sony and Zee also said they have very strong movie libraries. Once merged, the combined entity would have taken on two large broadcasting networks—Disney Star (owned by Disney India) and Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd—to grab a larger share of the advertising pie. With a combined viewership of around 28%, Zee and Sony would have threatened Disney Star in the broadcast segment (it is the current leader with over 30%), and competed with Viacom18 to acquire rights to more sports properties.