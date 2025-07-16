Zelestra looks to sell India biz for $400-500 million
Summary
Zelestra is the latest global energy firm banking on high local valuations to sell India asserts and reduce debt.
Multinational energy firm Zelestra has sounded out Brookfield, JSW Group, Sembcorp, Serentica and Macquarie for a potential sale of its India business, three people with knowledge of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story