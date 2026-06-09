Zepto leans on ads to offset lower commissions, keep product prices low

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
4 min read9 Jun 2026, 02:08 PM IST
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Zepto's advertising revenue surged 151% year-on-year to ₹1,636 crore in FY26.(Reuters)
Summary
Zepto is increasingly using advertising revenue to offset lower merchant commissions and support competitive pricing, but overall losses continue to mount.

BENGALURU: Quick-commerce firm Zepto is increasingly relying on advertising revenue from consumer brands on its platform to offset lower merchant commissions and keep product prices competitive, in a sign retail media could emerge as a key growth lever in a cash-intensive sector.

Zepto’s advertising revenue rose to 1,636 crore in FY26, up 151% from FY25. By comparison, revenue from operations grew 104% during the same period to 22,624 crore, while order volume increased 93% to 640 million. Advertising accounted for more than 7% of Zepto’s operating revenue in FY26, up from about 6% a year earlier, Mint’s analysis of Zepto’s updated draft IPO filings showed.

Since the beginning of FY26, Zepto has kept gross profit as a percentage of net receivables value (NRV) within a narrow range even as prices and delivery fees improved for customers, by offsetting commission reductions with higher advertising revenue, the document showed.

NRV is Zepto’s measure of the total value generated on its platform, including product sales, customer fees, subscription revenue and advertising income. Rival Blinkit uses net order value (NOV), which largely reflects the value of products sold after discounts, while Instamart reports gross order value (GOV), or the total value of goods sold on its platform.

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Advertising is becoming a crucial revenue stream for quick-commerce companies as they seek to improve profitability while keeping prices competitive. Ad revenue for the top quick commerce firms is projected to rise to 4,900 crore at the end of 2026 from 3,000 crore in 2025, according to estimates by market research firm Datum Intelligence.

India’s retail media market is expected to reach 30,360 crore in 2026, making up 15% of the country’s 2 trillion ad market, according to data by WPP Media.

“Every search for milk, snacks or personal care products on a quick commerce platform creates an opportunity for brands to influence consumer purchases through sponsored placements and search advertising,” said Satish Meena, analyst at Datum Intelligence.

However, it doesn’t solve the bigger challenge of overall profitability, according to Meena. “Advertising revenue is a useful lever, but it only goes so far. Zepto’s losses are still substantial, and no amount of advertising can replace a sustainable core business model.”

Zepto's FY26 adjusted Ebitda loss stood at 5,042 crore, compared with an adjusted Ebitda loss of 3,511 crore for Swiggy Instamart and 277 crore for Eternal-owned Blinkit, according to company filings and investor disclosures.

While adjusted earnings earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) definitions vary slightly across companies, the metric is widely used by internet businesses to assess operating performance before financing, accounting and non-cash costs.

Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have so far not disclosed ad revenue figures.

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Zepto is seeking to raise up to 8,010 crore through a fresh issue of shares in its initial public offering, while existing investors will sell up to 113.5 million shares through an offer for sale (OFS). The selling shareholders include Nexus Ventures Holdings, Contrary ZEP Holdings, Razor Ventures Zepto, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Permanente Group Trust. Zepto’s founders and promoter group will not participate in the OFS.

Brands fuel growth

About 2,468 brand partners used Zepto’s advertising services in FY26. The company attributed the growth to an in-house advertising platform that offers features such as cost-per-click bidding, automated campaign management, keyword suggestions, and consumer insights.

Zepto’s customer acquisition engine also appears to have become more efficient. Advertising and promotional expenses rose 17% year-on-year in FY26 to 1,389 crore, significantly slower than revenue growth. As a result, advertising expenses as a percentage of revenue fell to 6.1% from 10.6% a year earlier, according to Mint’s analysis, showing that the company is generating greater operating leverage even as it continues to grow aggressively.

Zepto’s advertising push is also being supported by a productive dark-store network.

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The firm processed about 640 million orders in FY26, compared with Blinkit's roughly 917 million and 412 million for Instamart, according to Eternal and Swiggy’s FY26 investor presentations.

Zepto ended FY26 with 1,139 dark stores, compared with around 2,400-plus stores for Blinkit and more than 1,100 for Instamart. That translates into roughly 5.6 lakh orders per store annually for Zepto, significantly higher than Blinkit’s approximately 3.7 lakh orders and Instamart’s roughly 3.6 lakh orders, showing that Zepto is generating higher throughput from each location than its larger rivals.

However, the comparison is not entirely like-for-like, as Blinkit operates an inventory model while Zepto reports several metrics using its NRV framework.

“The challenge for Zepto is that, unlike rivals with other established businesses, it doesn’t have a fallback," said Datum’s Meena. “Blinkit’s parent Eternal has food delivery, Hyperpure, and District, while Instamart is part of Swiggy’s broader ecosystem. Zepto’s path to profitability will rely almost entirely on making its core quick commerce business work.”

About the Author

Sowmya Ramasubramanian

Sowmya is a senior correspondent covering retail, FMCG, corporate strategy, and consumer technology, with a focus on how companies navigate demand, competition, and shifting consumption patterns across both urban and emerging markets. She reports on business decisions through both breaking news and long-form stories.<br><br>An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism, she has reported on a range of consumer-facing industries, including e-commerce, healthcare, and startups. Her work focuses on understanding how companies grow, compete, and adapt in a changing economic environment, as well as how broader trends translate into everyday consumption and business outcomes.<br><br>She is particularly interested in how business decisions show up in everyday consumer experiences, and often looks at trends through the lens of how they play out on the ground.<br><br>Prior to her current role, Sowmya was part of the editorial team at YourStory, where she covered startups and entrepreneurship. She has also worked on longform stories at The Morning Context and reported on technology at The Hindu in Chennai, gaining experience across different formats and newsrooms.<br><br>Her reporting aims to be accurate and accessible, with an emphasis on context and careful sourcing. She is particularly interested in stories that sit at the intersection of business strategy and consumer behaviour.<br><br>Based in Bengaluru and always curious about evolving consumption trends, she is often exploring new coffee and kombucha spots, both as a personal interest and a way to observe how consumer preferences are taking shape on the ground.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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