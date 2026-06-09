Zepto leans on ads to offset lower commissions, keep product prices low

BENGALURU: Quick-commerce firm Zepto is increasingly relying on advertising revenue from consumer brands on its platform to offset lower merchant commissions and keep product prices competitive, in a sign retail media could emerge as a key growth lever in a cash-intensive sector.
Zepto’s advertising revenue rose to ₹1,636 crore in FY26, up 151% from FY25. By comparison, revenue from operations grew 104% during the same period to ₹22,624 crore, while order volume increased 93% to 640 million. Advertising accounted for more than 7% of Zepto’s operating revenue in FY26, up from about 6% a year earlier, Mint’s analysis of Zepto’s updated draft IPO filings showed.
Since the beginning of FY26, Zepto has kept gross profit as a percentage of net receivables value (NRV) within a narrow range even as prices and delivery fees improved for customers, by offsetting commission reductions with higher advertising revenue, the document showed.