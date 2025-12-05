CCPA fines Zepto for hidden fees and tricky online checkout designs
Dhirendra Kumar 7 min read 05 Dec 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Zepto ₹700,000 for using dark patterns and misleading pricing practices, which violate the consumer protection law. The platform's drip pricing and basket sneaking tactics misled consumers about final costs.
New Delhi: India’s top consumer watchdog has imposed a penalty of ₹700,000 on quick commerce platform Zepto for using ‘dark patterns’ and misleading price disclosures, including drip pricing and basket sneaking.
