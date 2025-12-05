CCPA fines Zepto for hidden fees and tricky online checkout designs

This is the second company, after Rapido, to be penalised following notices issued to the 11 firms. The action assumes significance, as India’s online retail market is expected to grow from $75 billion in 2024 to $260 billion by 2030, increasing its share of total retail from 7% to 14%, according to a Deloitte–FICCI report released in August. The report also noted that quick commerce, which already operates in more than 80 cities, is growing at 70–80% annually—one of the fastest growth rates globally.